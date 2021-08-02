Massive Landslide in Shillong Disrupts Guwahati-Silchar Route

Landslide at Sonapur near Meghalaya border since Monday morning disrupted road communication between Assam and Meghalaya at National Highway 06 affecting vehicular traffic, said an official release.

The landslide occurred in the Kuliang village of East Jaintia Hills district. “There has been a landslide at Kuliang Village on NH06 as of 7 AM on August 2. All efforts are on to clear the road as soon as possible,” East Jaintia Hills Police said.

According to reports, no injuries have been reported so far but the road blockade has created massive traffic chaos.

All efforts are on to clear the same as early as possible, said police.

The commuters are, however, advised to avoid the said stretch until the road is cleared.

