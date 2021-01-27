Massive Protest Against DU VC for Financial Irregularities

The Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) took out a protest march within the campus alleging rampant financial irregularities. Hundreds of teachers including the dean and also staged a sit-in demonstration at the entrance of the office of the Vice-Chancellor.

The protesters under the banner of Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) have petitioned the Assam Governor-cum-Chancellor of the university to institute a high-level probe into the alleged grave financial irregularities and misuse of public funds in Dibrugarh University. The teachers’ body has accused Professor Ranjit Tamuli, the vice-chancellor of gross financial irregularities and mismanagement of public funds by misusing his position and power.

A protest rally taken out by the Teachers’ Association of Dibrugarh University

Allegations have been made against Professor Tamuli of submitting forged invoices to withdraw public funds. DUTA in its memorandum to the Governor has stated that Professor Tamuli used fraudulent hotel invoices and bogus conveyance bills to withdraw public funds. Cross-checking of the invoices has revealed that they are fabricated, they mentioned. They further alleged that funds under UGC CAS (SAP) were also misused by purchasing vitrified tiles at an inflated rate for the Department of Assamese, Dibrugarh University.