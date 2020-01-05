Massive protest rally in Guwahati against CAA

Thousands of people including senior citizens, children, parents, and artistes joined a protest rally in Guwahati on Sunday. The march was called by the artists’ forum of the State from Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra, Jalukbari to Dighalipukhuri in the city.

Assam singer, Zubeen Garg, who has been vocal against the act, was seen leading the rally along with AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, AASU GS Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and others. Thousands of people joined the rally Jalukbari to Dighalipukhuri with banners and placards.

“CAA is a bad thing for us and millions of our people are fighting against it. My fight is for Assam and for my people,” Zubeen said. He also praised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, “We need a politician like Kejriwal.” His remarks came after Kejriwal thanked Zubeen for supporting his government’s development initiatives.

On the other hand, Samujjal Bhatta said, “According to the Assam Accord, those who entered before 1971, irrespective of religion, can stay in Assam with full citizenship rights. But those who entered post-1971 should be deported. There will not be any compromise since Assam bore the brunt till 1971. Assam is a small State and we can’t load beyond 1971.”

“The people of Assam will not accept the Act at any cost as it will bring big threat to the Assamese language, culture,” Palash Changmai of AJYCP said. While Lurin Jyoti said that the people of Assam will continue their agitation against the Act until it is rolled back.