Massive Scam Reported in Amguri Road Construction

A massive scam reported in the construction of a road at Amguri in the Sivasagar district. A week after its construction, the road has been damaged as very low-cost materials have been used during the construction.

According to reports, the scam reported in the connecting roads of Amguri-Burhagaon. The contract was given to one controversial contractor Arup Borbora.

Locals alleged that the foundation stone of the road was laid on 2017 under the Assam Road Construction scheme with a cost of Rs. 1.5 crores but the construction work have been started in 2020 and after one week of its construction, the road got damaged again.

The locals and Amguri regional Samiti of ATASU demanded strict action against the contractor for such misuse of funds in the name of road construction.