Mastermind Behind Forging Assam CM's Signature Nabbed In Delhi

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
signature
File Image

The mastermind behind forging Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature, Imran Shah Chowdhury, has been apprehended from Delhi today.

Imran, a resident of Guwahati’s Lakshmi Nagar area, and his accomplices allegedly forged Assam CM’s signature to siphon off Rs 3 crore from a government contract under Jal Jeevan Mission.

As of yet, six persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

The other arrestees are – Pankaj Gogoi, Deepjyoti Dutta, Yemini Mohan, Binit Poddar, and Rajib Kalita.

Except for Rajib Kalita, all the accused were nabbed from Demow in Dhemaji district last Wednesday.

Further investigation is on.

