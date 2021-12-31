Mayong: 1 Killed, 1 Critical In Tractor Accident

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Mayong Tractor Accident
REPRESENTATIVE

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident that took place in Mayong in Assam on Friday.

The accident was reported from the Garjan village in Mayong in Assam’s Morigaon district today. A tractor reportedly fell 60 below a field into a ditch.

One person was killed on the spot as a result while another was left critically injured, fighting for his life.

Related News

Goalpara: 20 Cattle Seized, 4 Held By Police For Smuggling

Dihing Patkai: 4 Timber Smugglers Fired At Forest Officials

China Renames 15 Places In Arunachal, MEA Responds

India Reports 2nd Death of Omicron from Rajasthan

The deceased has been identified as one Khalilur Rahaman while another, Jalal Uddin, is in serious condition.

ALSO READ: China Renames 15 Places In Arunachal, MEA Responds

You might also like
Assam

Patient admitted as a precautionary measure: Pijush on Coronavirus Patient

Guwahati News

COVID Frontline Worker Courses At Guwahati Hospital

Assam

SC directs Hajela to make PPT

Top Stories

Guwahati To Bengaluru Flight Makes “Priority Landing” In Kolkata

Assam

Assam: All-Party Delegation To Visit Delhi Over Border Dispute With Mizoram

National

J&K: Mini Bus Falls Into Gorge, 8 Killed & Several Injured