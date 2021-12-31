Mayong: 1 Killed, 1 Critical In Tractor Accident

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident that took place in Mayong in Assam on Friday.

The accident was reported from the Garjan village in Mayong in Assam’s Morigaon district today. A tractor reportedly fell 60 below a field into a ditch.

One person was killed on the spot as a result while another was left critically injured, fighting for his life.

The deceased has been identified as one Khalilur Rahaman while another, Jalal Uddin, is in serious condition.

