MC Mary Kom Inaugurates 52nd Varsity Week Of DU

The presence of six-time world champion and Olympic medal winner MC Mary Kom lightened up the event as the faculty and students alike were exhilarated.

On the occasion of the 52nd Varsity Week celebrations of Dibrugarh University (DU), MC Mary Kom visited the premises of the campus. The noted sportsperson was there as the chief guest to attend the inauguration of this year’s edition of the Varsity week, which started on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere around the campus was enthusiastic as people flocked to catch a glimpse of Mary Kom. She reportedly arrived at around 11.30 am along with former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. They were greeted with a warm welcome as they entered the playground of the university.

Present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the 52nd Varsity week, Mary Kom made a long speech addressing the students of the university. She spoke about her struggles in life and asked the young students to be mentally strong and prepared to face anything in life.

Also present at the event, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke, calling for the students and faculty to work towards making the university one of the best in the country.

