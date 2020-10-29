MEA Condemns Personal Attacks On French Prez

India on Wednesday came out in support of French President Emmanuel Macron for being subjected to personal attacks from countries like Pakistan and Turkey for speaking in favour of freedom of expression and condemning the beheading of a school teacher in Paris who had shown some cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to students, the MEA said.

“We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French school teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance, it added.