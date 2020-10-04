Mecca Reopens Today

Saudi Arabia will reopen the year-round umrah pilgrimage on Sunday with extensive health precautions, seven months after coronavirus disease (Covid-19) led to its suspension, an Agence-France-Presse report said.

The Umrah will be revived in three stages. The initial phase will permit just 6,000 citizens and residents already within the kingdom to take part each day.

“In the first stage, the umrah will be performed meticulously and within a specified period of time,” Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told state television last week, according to news agency Agence-France-Presse.

Worshippers on Sunday will be able to perform the ritual of circling the sacred Kaaba along socially distanced paths, the report said.

On October 18, the number of pilgrims will be increased to 15,000 per day, with a maximum of 40,000 people allowed to perform prayers at the mosque.

While, visitors from abroad will be permitted from November 1 when the capacity will be increased to 20,000 pilgrims, with 60,000 people allowed to enter the mosque, the report added.

Pilgrims wishing to perform the umrah must apply through two mobile applications– one to register they are free from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and another from which they can obtain a permit, it said.