Medical team deployed at LGBI Airport to screen Coronavirus

Amid the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in China, Assam Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika on Friday said that a medical team has been deployed at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati to screen the passengers.

He further informed that two ambulances have been kept outside for an emergency situation and an isolated ward is kept ready in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The measures were taken after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus a global health emergency as the death toll in China reached 213 on Friday with overall cases worldwide rising rapidly in the outbreak.

On the other hand, an important meeting was organised at the Director’s office of LGBI Airport in the presence of Commissioner Secretary of Health, and Joint Director of Health, Govt of Assam, where preparedness to check Coronavirus was discussed.