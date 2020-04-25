Medicine delivery scheme receives grand response

The medicine delivery scheme of the Government of Assam has emerged as a grand success within a few hours of its launch. As many as 260 people have dialed 104 helpline requesting medicines within the 4 hours of its launch on Friday.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday night tweeted that 42 requests out of these calls have already been addressed and medicines have been delivered to the patients on the first day itself. Amid the ongoing lockdown across the country, the Medicine delivery scheme has provided a major relief to the people.

“Heartening that within 4 hours of launching the medicine delivery scheme,we have received 260 calls-42 requests out of these already addressed & medicine delivered. Our frontline staffs like MPW,SW,ASHA,BDSM,DDSM will make the scheme a grand success. My best wishes,” tweeted Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.