Committee Meeting To Examine Assam-Nagaland Border Issue On Sept 14

Pratidin Bureau
nagaland

A meeting of the Select Committee of Nagaland Assembly will be held on September 14 to examine the Nagaland-Assam border issue, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed on Friday.

The meeting will be held at 10.00 A.M. in the Committee Room of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Kohima.

Assam shares a boundary of 434 km with Nagaland and the border issue is more than six decades old.

In a bid to de-escalate the tension along the border, both the states had signed a MoU earlier to withdraw forces from border locations, the decision of which was taken post the Assam-Mizoram border violence on July 26.

Both the states agreed to use UAVs and satellite imagery to keep a watch on the disputed boundary and maintain the status quo.

