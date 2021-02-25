Meghalaya: 1 Assam’s Worker Killed, 8 Injured In Mob Attack

In a tragic incident, one migrant worker from Assam was killed while eight others were injured when miscreants groups attacked on them at Umoid village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district, police officials said.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday when a group of 20 masked men attacked the migrant workers. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Shillong and one of them succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Raju Mondal, 22, who hails from Mankachar in South Salmara district. The migrant workers were hired by the authorities of St. Xavier School for the construction work of the girls’ hostel of the school.

Further details awaited.