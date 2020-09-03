Meghalaya: 109 Fresh Covid Cases Registered

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
44

Meghalaya on Thursday registered 109 positive Covid cases, taking the state’s total tally to 2,626, said Health Services director Aman war.

78 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 13 from Ri Bhoi, 15 from West Garo Hills, two from South Garo and one from West Jantia Hills, he added.

Out of the new cases, 75 people recovered from the disease during the day.  A total of 1,393 have recovered so far.

Related News

Assam: 3054 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam: 7 More Die Of Covid-19

India, Russia Finalize AK-47 203 Rifles Deal

500 Academics, Scientists Demand To Revoke Draft EIA

The state’s current Covid tally stands at 1,220. So far, 13 patients have succumbed to the virus.

You might also like
Top Stories

High alert in Delhi, cops look for 2 Jaish terrorists

Top Stories

GUWAHATI: 31 Covid Counselling Centres Activated in City

Top Stories

COVID-19: Lockdown Imposed In Amguri In Sivasagar

Regional

Sporadic violence marks Koch – Rajbonshi’s Assam bandh

Regional

Gogoi hints at alliance with AIUDF

National

Arabian Sea’s naval build up puts Pakistan back foot

Comments
Loading...