Meghalaya: 109 Fresh Covid Cases Registered

Meghalaya on Thursday registered 109 positive Covid cases, taking the state’s total tally to 2,626, said Health Services director Aman war.

78 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 13 from Ri Bhoi, 15 from West Garo Hills, two from South Garo and one from West Jantia Hills, he added.

Out of the new cases, 75 people recovered from the disease during the day. A total of 1,393 have recovered so far.

The state’s current Covid tally stands at 1,220. So far, 13 patients have succumbed to the virus.