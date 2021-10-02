Meghalaya: 11 Cadres Of New Militant Outfit Held

Meghalaya police have arrested eleven members of the newly formed militant outfit Achik National Socialist Council (ANSC).

Among the eleven cadres arrested, self-styled chairman Chekam Chandra Sangma of Hawakhana was held on Friday.

“Chekham was picked up from Hawakhana on September 25 … He disclosed during interrogation that he formed the new group with another 25-30 like-minded people, Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said in a statement.



The SP said 10 others were arrested over the last few days and two guns and a pistol were seized from their possession.

The group was apparently in the process of collecting weapons to start its operations with activities like kidnapping, extortion, Singh said.

“They were in the process of undergoing training after enough weapons were procured. A case has been filed in this regard and an investigation is currently underway, the SP added.