Meghalaya: 12 UK Returnees Test Negative for COVID-19

12 UK returnees continue to be under isolation despite being tested negative for COVID-19 in Meghalaya. This was informed by Commissioner and Secretary Health and Family Welfare Sampath Kumar.

The health commissioner said that the UK returnees, though tested negative, are under isolation.
It may be mentioned that the entire nation is on alert after the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK.

According to reports,  the 12 returnees did not show any symptoms after they arrive in Shillong, however, the surveillance teams are keeping a tab on them, the commissioner added.
Earlier, amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the UK, the Meghalaya government has barred the entry of individuals from the European country into the state. The state government has asked all entrants to the State from or transited through the UK in the past 4 weeks to declare their travel history (of past 14 days) to the Surveillance Units in the State and at the Districts and undergo RT-PCR test.
The Health Department is a Press release had said, “All those tested positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the  State  Health Authorities. Those who are found negative on testing with RT-PCR is to undergo  7 days of institutional  quarantine followed by another  7 days of home quarantine, monitored  by the IDSP/District Surveillance Officers.”

