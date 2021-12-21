Meghalaya: 2 Assembled IEDs, 6 Rounds Of Live Ammo Recovered By Police

The Meghalaya Police in a further tweet informed that two improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered from Rechangre village.

In an operation by the Meghalaya Police in the state’s West Garo Hills district on Monday, explosives and live ammunition were recovered.

The counter-insurgency operation conducted by the police led to the recovery of a live grenade, six rounds of live 7.62 mm ammunition, the West Garo Hills police informed.

It wrote on Twitter, “In a Counter-Insurgency Operation conducted today, West Garo Hills Police recovered one live grenade and 6 nos. live 7.62mm ammunition from Du’magitok village located approx. 15 kms from Tura. Case registered. Investigation is going on”.

The Meghalaya Police in a further tweet informed that two improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered from Rechangre village in a separate operation by the West Garo Hills Police.

One IED was found assembled in a pressure cooker and another in a tin paint box. Both the IEDs were destroyed on the spot, it wrote.

Meanwhile, a case was registered and investigations were on to ascertain the people behind it.

