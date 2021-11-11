NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: 2 Dead, Atleast 30 Injured In Road Mishap

By Pratidin Bureau

In a tragic accident on Thursday evening, two commuters were killed, while, at least 30 have been injured at Romagiri in Meghalaya.

The accident occurred when a TATA 709 truck carrying around 40 vendors enrooted to Lakshmipur in Goalpara lost control and fell off the road. The vendors had travelled to Romagiri to sell their goods in the weekly market.

One of the deceased was identified as Kader Gani of Manaspara in Lakshmipur of Goalpara, while, the other deceased is yet to be identified.

The commuters have been admitted to a nearby hospital, of which, one of the patients is critical. Investigation is underway

Further details awaited.

