NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: 2 IEDs Recovered In West Garo Hills

By Pratidin Bureau

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered from Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills late Thursday night.

The explosives, which were hidden by a group of criminals, were recovered during a joint counter-insurgency operation by the Meghalaya police and CRPF based on a tip-off.

 “The operation was carried out in the intervening night of Sep 9-10 and led to the recovery of 2 live IEDs (3.25 kgs of Class II explosives) and 3 detonators. A case has been registered under section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 in the Tikrikilla Police Station and investigation is going on,” said superintendent of police, WGH, Vivekananda Singh Rathore.

Related News

CM Sarma Directs Argi Dept To Fill Up Vacancies, Create New…

COVID-19: Assam Logs 369 New Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam: Kokrajhar Superintendent Of Excise Caught Red-Handed…

Nagaland Govt Pushes For Women Entrepreneurship, Signs MoU

The SP further also said that as per standard operating procedure, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) from the 2nd MLP Battalion at Goeragre near Tura was brought in and the bombs disposed of in-situ.

He also clarified that the bombs were hidden by petty criminals and not by insurgents.

You might also like
Top Stories

99.3% of demonetised notes returned: RBI

Assam

Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti sends around 10,000 postcards to President and PM…

World

Boeing 737 crashes minutes after take-off in Jakarta

Assam

Former CM Tarun Gogoi Critical, Shifted to ICU

Top Stories

Manas Robin Tests COVID-19 Positive

National

SAD, BSP Join Hands For Punjab Polls To Oust Congress