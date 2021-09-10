Meghalaya: 2 IEDs Recovered In West Garo Hills

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered from Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills late Thursday night.

The explosives, which were hidden by a group of criminals, were recovered during a joint counter-insurgency operation by the Meghalaya police and CRPF based on a tip-off.

“The operation was carried out in the intervening night of Sep 9-10 and led to the recovery of 2 live IEDs (3.25 kgs of Class II explosives) and 3 detonators. A case has been registered under section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 in the Tikrikilla Police Station and investigation is going on,” said superintendent of police, WGH, Vivekananda Singh Rathore.

The SP further also said that as per standard operating procedure, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) from the 2nd MLP Battalion at Goeragre near Tura was brought in and the bombs disposed of in-situ.

He also clarified that the bombs were hidden by petty criminals and not by insurgents.