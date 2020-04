Two more tested positive of COVID-19 in Meghalaya taking the total case to 10. This was informed by chief minister Conrad Sangma in his twitter handle.

Sangma in his Tweet wrote, “Two more positive cases detected taking the total to 10 active cases in the State. Both cases are from the house of the first patient one is family and another a helper in the house.”

Both the patients are also from the house of the first COVID-19 patient who was the owner of the Bethany Hospital in Shillong.