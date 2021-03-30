Meghalaya: 5 Killed During Deep Well Construction

In a tragic incident, five workers were killed in an accident that occurred while constructing a deep well in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district on Monday.

A special rescue team reached the scene soon after and recovered the five bodies from different levels of the under-construction 35-metre deep well. Two others have also been rescued from the site at Mihmyntdu village on the outskirts of Jowai town.

As per a report, the labourers were suspected to have fallen unconscious due to the fumes of a pump that was used to draw water.

Meanwhile, the two rescued workers are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.