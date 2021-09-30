Meghalaya: 6 Dead After Bus Carrying 21 Passengers Falls Into River

Six people died after a bus carrying at least 21 passengers fell in a river in Meghalaya, police said. The night bus was travelling from Tura to Shillong when it fell in a river in the Ringdi River in Nongchram at 12 AM on Thursday.

Rescue team and emergency services rushed to the accident site to help the victims.

Four dead bodies have been fished out of the river while two dead bodies are still trapped inside the bus, sources said as quoted by NDTV.

Sixteen passengers have been rescued and taken to the nearby hospital, the police said, according to the NDTV report.

The driver of the bus is among the dead.

More details are awaited.

