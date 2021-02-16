Meghalaya: 7 Hours Of Daily Power Cut Begins

With Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) unable to pay its dues to the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), seven hours of power cuts will be effective on daily basis from Sunday.

Besides, reports have also mentioned that the frequent power cuts have been triggered due to the receding level of water in the Umiam Reservoir (Barapani Lake).

MeCL has posted on social media that there would be seven hours of load shedding. In Shillong and Khasi Hills, the timing of the load shedding is 12 am to 3 am, 9 am to 12 pm and 7 pm to 8 pm.

In a tweet, MeCL said, it owes Rs 74.65 crore to Power Grid Corporation India Limited (PGCIL) as transmission charges, “which we are not in a position to pay because of extreme financial condition of the corporation. We can barely afford the salaries of our employees”.

The corporation has sought financial assistance of Rs 113.47 crore from the State government to make payment of outstanding bills of the PGCIL. Deliberations are going on at the highest levels of the government, the corporation added.