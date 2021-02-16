Top StoriesRegional

Meghalaya: 7 Hours Of Daily Power Cut Begins

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
66

With Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) unable to pay its dues to the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), seven hours of power cuts will be effective on daily basis from Sunday.

Besides, reports have also mentioned that the frequent power cuts have been triggered due to the receding level of water in the Umiam Reservoir (Barapani Lake).

MeCL has posted on social media that there would be seven hours of load shedding. In Shillong and Khasi Hills, the timing of the load shedding is 12 am to 3 am, 9 am to 12 pm and 7 pm to 8 pm.

Related News

Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Tezpur On Feb 24

Foundation Laid For Assam Skill Varsity In Mangaldai

Assam: 11 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

News Breakfast @ 6

In a tweet, MeCL said, it owes Rs 74.65 crore to Power Grid Corporation India Limited (PGCIL) as transmission charges, “which we are not in a position to pay because of extreme financial condition of the corporation. We can barely afford the salaries of our employees”.

The corporation has sought financial assistance of Rs 113.47 crore from the State government to make payment of outstanding bills of the PGCIL. Deliberations are going on at the highest levels of the government, the corporation added.

You might also like
Regional

‘Rajivraj’ in DIPR, why is govt silent?

Regional

Rice Seized From Barpeta School

National

West Bengal: At least 13 Killed in a Road Accident

Top Stories

WATCH: Assam athletes encouraging you to fight COVID-19

Regional

45,960 polling personnel deployed for Assam Phase-II

National

Supreme Court asks parties to submit funding details

Comments
Loading...