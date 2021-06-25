Meghalaya: Another body Recovered from the Flooded Coal Mine

The joint team of Navy, NDRF, and Meghalaya State Fire & Emergency Services retrieved another body from the bottom of a 152 meter-deep and flooded coal pit in the state’s East Jaintia Hills district where five miners have been trapped since May 30.

The joint team has rescued the first body on June 16 from the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

In continuation of the rescue operation, teams from NDRF and SDRF examined the level of the water before Navy divers resumed search operation and found that the water rose by 29 feet.

The Navy team detected the body and retrieved it from the main shaft, Deputy Commissioner (DC) E Kharmalki said.

An inquiry has been conducted by the executive magistrate at the spot and the body is being transported to Khliehriat morgue for post-mortem, he added.

The DC said the relatives of the victims from Cachar, Barpeta and Kamrup (Rural) in Assam, and Kailashahar in north Tripura have been informed so they identify the retrieved bodies.

Reports stated that no one has come forward to identify the recovered body.

The five miners fell into the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya that flooded after a dynamite explosion.

During the dewatering process, about 5.6 lakh litres of water were pumped out from shaft no. 1 and nearly 12.15 lakh litres of water from shaft no. 2. The dewatering process is ongoing.

