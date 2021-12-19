NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya Asks Govt Employees to get Inoculated by Dec 23

By Pratidin Bureau
The Meghalaya government has directed all its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before December 23. In an order issued by the Chief Secretary Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, it said that all government employees who have not yet been vaccinated are to get themselves vaccinated before Christmas.

This comes in the wake of a high court order on December 6 directing it to adopt an aggressive policy in undertaking awareness drives and trying to convince people to get inoculated.

“It appears that there are reservations in certain quarters regarding vaccination. The state should adopt an aggressive policy in undertaking awareness drives and trying to convince people to vaccinate themselves, not only for their own benefit, but also for the protection of others,” court had observed during the course of hearing a PIL on December 6 last. The High Court of Meghalaya has said “the state should not relent on the vaccination drive or trying to persuade people to take the vaccination or even provide for disincentives upon refusal.” A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said, “It may serve the state well if the district councils and other authorities, including the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, also undertake a campaign to educate people and convince them to take the vaccination”.

If some individuals are not eligible due to medical reasons, their case will be reviewed by the District AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) Committee, which is present in all districts, official stated. Only an individual may be exempted from receiving the COVID vaccine based on the committee’s recommendations and certification, the official added. The chief secretary also issued an immediate effect to all government departments to follow protocol.

