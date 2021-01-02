Top StoriesRegional

Meghalaya: BSF Trains 2 Indian Dog Breeds For Border Patrolling

By Pratidin Bureau
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Shillong is training two Indian dog breeds for patrolling in the border areas, PTI reported.

Two Indian dogs breed, Rajapalaya and Mudhol, are being trained on a trial based for at least a year. If the trail is successful more breeds would be deployed.

“We currently have two breeds of Indian dogs, Rajapalayam and Mudhol which we are training to use on a trial basis,” said senior veterinarian of BSF Meghalaya to PTI.

“As soon as the training will be completed, these dogs will be introduced to the field for patrolling activities at the border area,” he added.

“Not only the BSF but the Indian Army also is preparing to include Indian dog breeds in the force,” he said.

