Meghalaya Bus Accident: 2 More Bodies Recovered, Toll Rises to 8

Bodies of the two missing men, who went missing following a road mishap in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district, were recovered from a river on Friday, taking the toll to 8.

The accident occurred on Thursday when a Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) bus travelling from Tura in West Garo Hills district to state capital Shillong, broke the railing of a bridge and plunged into the Ringdi river at Nongchram.

Six bodies were recovered on Thursday while 16 others were injured.

The SDRF in a statement said, “The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team recovered the first body at around 9 am and the second body in the afternoon. The death toll is now eight.”

The night service bus was carrying 24 people and two of them were missing on Thursday. Search operation had resumed this morning for the two men.

After the two bodies were found on Friday, the operation was called off, the SDRF said

The injured people are being treated at a hospital in Shillong.

ALSO READ: Assam State Zoo Reopens for Visitors from Today