Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced Today

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 12 result on Friday, July 30, for all the three streams– Science, Arts and Commerce. Students can check their Class 12 or HSSLC result at megresults.nic.in. Students need to enter the roll number mentioned on their admit card to check the MBOSE HSSLC result.

There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021 through the board’s official website results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Follow the instructions given below to access the results.

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result.

