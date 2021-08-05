Meghalaya Class 12 Results for Arts Stream Declared Today

The results of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) for Class 12 Arts stream was announced on Thursday (August 5).

The pass percentage for Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education class 12 Arts is 80.75 percent. The pass percentage is six percent higher than the previous year.

In 2020, the pass percentage for Class 12 Arts stream was 74.34 percent.

As many as 20,740 candidates passed the exam out of the total 25,683 students appeared in the examination.

As many as 26,402 Class 12 Arts students had applied for the exams which were conducted during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education has also declared a merit list. Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat of Shillong’s St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School has been ranked 1 in Class 12 Arts stream with 462 marks.

The second position has been bagged by L Kennedy Vaiphei with 450 marks, who is a student of Shillong’s St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School.

Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa, who is also from St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, scored 449 marks and has been ranked third.

According to the official notification, MBOSE Class 12 (HSSLC) results were declared at 10 am.

The board further mentions that since 2014, it has discontinued publishing the results booklet.

Students can download the digital copy of the same from the board’s website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not be displaying the results at the MBOSE office of Tura/Shillong and the exam centers.

ALSO READ: Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police