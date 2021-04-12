Meghalaya CM Casts Vote For GHADC Polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday cast his vote for the general elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Sangma led ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the Opposition Congress has field candidates in all the 29 MDC seats, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) will contest 15 seats and the BJP in 20 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote: The poll to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is underway. Cast my vote in one of the polling stations in #WestGaroHills. I once again stress on those eligible to vote to ensure they exercise their right today.

182 candidates including 174 males and eight female candidates are in the fray for 29 out of 30 Members of District Council (MDCs) that are currently underway. Balachanda constituency has the highest number of candidates with 13 contestants.

The total number of voters in 29 constituencies are 7, 43, 717 of which there are 3,74,441 males and 3,69,276 females.

The voters registered will exercise their franchise acroos 953 polling stations.

With 59, 816 voters, Tura has the highest number of the electorate and Rongrikimgre has the least number of 13, 983 voters.