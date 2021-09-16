NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya CM Confirms Militant Activities In State

By Pratidin Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed the movement of some militant groups in the state.

“We have got intelligence inputs that movement is taking place and that is the reason why checks and operations have increased in every district,” he was quoted as saying in a Shillong Times report.

Mukul Sangma, Leader of the Opposition, stated on Tuesday that National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres were moving into the Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills region.

Related News

China: 3 Dead, 60 Injured In 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake

Adverse Outcomes Of Severe COVID Disease In Pregnant Women:…

Tripura CPI(M) Secretary Goutam Das Passes Away at 70

Daylight Robbery In Guwahati, Miscreants Loot Rs 5 Lakhs…

Moreover, he alleged that some youth belonging to the state are also following these groups.

“We are very much aware of it. To specifically mention any group would not be appropriate right now without proper intelligence but yes, some movement is taking place,” the Chief Minister added.

You might also like
National

Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary Tests COVID-19+

Assam

Mob Violence: Rise in lynching, justice delayed for victims

National

Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Assam

Dispute over mobile phone kills one

Entertainment

Super 30 : Hrithik Roshan releases poster

Top Stories

Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc in Golaghat