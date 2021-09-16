Meghalaya CM Confirms Militant Activities In State

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma confirmed the movement of some militant groups in the state.

“We have got intelligence inputs that movement is taking place and that is the reason why checks and operations have increased in every district,” he was quoted as saying in a Shillong Times report.

Mukul Sangma, Leader of the Opposition, stated on Tuesday that National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres were moving into the Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills region.

Moreover, he alleged that some youth belonging to the state are also following these groups.

“We are very much aware of it. To specifically mention any group would not be appropriate right now without proper intelligence but yes, some movement is taking place,” the Chief Minister added.