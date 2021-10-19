NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Belt Outs “Summer Of 69”, Netizens Pour Love

By Pratidin Bureau

The humbleness and down-to-earth personality of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma yet again captured the attention of netizens all over Social Media on Monday night.

Tweets on the bird app started showering love and appreciation on the Meghalaya CM after a video of the Chief Minister went viral on Twitter where he is seen performing a rock number with a band of musicians on a stage in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was seen on Monday evening singing with his whole heart “Summer of 69” in Itanagar.

A tweet by Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty sharing the video of Conrad Sangma singing reads, “Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad⁩ belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar #NERocks

This is not the first time though, as the Meghalaya CM had also gone viral in the past after a video of him surfaced where he was seen playing the electrical guitar nothing less than a professional musician.

CM Sangma’s love for music has many times stunned the netizens and people all over India. His humbleness and way of living life is something every citizen desires in their elected leaders.

