Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Interacts With Harvard Students

As part of the Harvard College US-India Initiative (HUII), Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday virtually interacted with Indian students studying there in the US.

Founded in 2011, HUII engages students from across the globe in discussions on the different political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing India.

The conference, which is organized every year in India, gives an opportunity to the youth of the country to hear from different successful people on vital issues concerning the country. It was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the conference, Sangma discussed issues of Meghalaya and India with the participating students. He also shared his personal experiences of being in politics.

“Had a great time interacting with our young and bright minds in the @Harvard College US-India Initiative (HUII) Conference. We spoke about issues that affect #Meghalaya & India today, the #COVID19, pandemic, environment issues & my journey in politics. My best wishes to the Team!” tweeted Conrad Sangma.