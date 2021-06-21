NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya CM Greets World Musicians on World Music Day

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of World Music Day.

The chief minister Conrad Sangma shared a tweet and wrote, “Music is a language that unites. To all the musicians and artists whose tunes have gotten us through many ups and downs in life- Thank you for the music.”

He further added, “Where words fail, music speaks. On World Music Day, the government of Meghalaya pay tribute to the world’s musicians, whose tunes have brought us succour in testing times. We appreciate the calmness music brings to our mind and soul.”

Every year on June 21, World Music Day is celebrated. The Day is also known as ‘Fête de la Musique’ in France.

