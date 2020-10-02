Meghalaya CM Inducts Two New Ministers

By Pratidin Bureau
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inducted two new ministers in the cabinet on Thursday evening. The two first time legislators took oath as the new ministers of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong.

The two MLAs – Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Dasakhiatbha Lamare were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Satya Pal Malik in a short swearing in ceremony that lasted for about seven minutes.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, Assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong and other ministers and officers were present at the ceremony.

While Tongkhar of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) represents Mawkyrwat constituency, Lamare of the NPP represents Mawhati constituency.

Lamare replaced former fisheries minister and three-time legislator from Raliang constituency of the NPP, Comingone Ymbon, and Tongkhar replaced former PHE minister and first-time HSPDP MLA from Sohïong constituency, Samlin Malngiang.

