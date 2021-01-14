Top StoriesRegional

Meghalaya CM Likely To Discuss ILP With Amit Shah

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have said there discussions are likely to happen on the issue of the Centre’s delay in granting Inner Liner Permit (ILP) to the state.

Shah is likely to visit on January 23 or 24.

As per reports, Sangma on Wednesday said Shah is likely to attend a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.

“If his programme gets cancelled, I will visit New Delhi to take up the matter with him,” the chief minister was quoted saying in a report of The Shillong Times.


“We are aggressively pursuing it. We are clear in our approach as evident from the resolution passed in the Assembly (in 2019). No previous government had taken such a step,” he added in support of ILP.


“We are also working hard to get Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Act cleared. There is a total commitment from our side. We are aggressively taking this forward,” the chief minister said to The Shillong Times.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Meghalaya would be holding state-wide protests on several issues including ILP on January 21.



