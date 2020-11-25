Meghalaya CM Pays Last Respect To Tarun Gogoi

Meghalaya Chief Minister on Wednesday was present at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra to pay his last respects to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

The National People’s Party leader later took to Twitter and said:

Paid my respects to Assam’s son & tallest political stalwart of the North East, (L) Sh. Tarun Gogoi ji who was a father figure to many. His demise is a great loss to the entire North East. Also conveyed my condolences to Sh.@GauravGogoiAsm & his family. May God be with them.

The minister on learning the veteran leader’s death tweeted on Monday: