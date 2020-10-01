Meghalaya: CM Sangma Drops Two Ministers

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has dropped two ministers, one from his National People’s Party (NPP) and the other from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

The two ministers Samlin Malngiang of the HSPDP and Comingone Ymbon of the NPP were dropped nearly a month after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government completed two-and-half years in office on September 6.

The chief minister took the decision to drop the ministers to facilitate rotation of the ministerial posts among different partners of the MDA government.

Sources said in place of Ymbon, first-time NPP MLA from Mawhati, Dasakhiat Lamare will be sworn in as minister, while HSPDP legislator from Mawkyrwat, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar will take oath as minister replacing Samlin Malngiang.

The two MLAs will take oath as ministers at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening, sources confirmed.

Earlier, there were speculations that the ministers, who have to relinquish their posts, would be allowed to hold on for few more months.

