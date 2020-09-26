Top StoriesRegional

Meghalaya CM Takes Stock Of Rain Situation

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday evening took a detailed stock of the situation that has aroused due to the ongoing heavy rainfall across the state.

Reportedly, several roads and bridges have been severely damaged as the heavy downpour battered the state in the last few weeks.

The chief minister commented, “Incessant rainfall has taken place in the last few days due to which many roads and bridges have been affected”.

At least six people were killed and four others missing in rain-related incidents in the state.

“Loss of lives has also been recorded,” the minister said, adding, “We will do our best to restore these roads to minimise sufferings”.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy to heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in Meghalaya and other northeastern states including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

