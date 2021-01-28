Meghalaya Colleges To Reopen From Feb 1

In a new guideline issued, the Meghalaya government announced that classes for colleges will commence from February 1.

Colleges will reopen for offline classes for lesson transactions, assignments, on-line interactions, and counseling, a statement issued in this regard said. The new guidelines issued on January 27 also stated that parental consent is mandatory for a student to attend classes in offline mode.

The guidelines also stated that attendance must not be enforced upon the students. A minimum of three classes’ were conducted offline, while, two classes in a week must be undertaken from home for assignment related tasks. This decision of conducting classes in blended mode has been taken to reduce exposure to coronavirus.

Physical distancing of at least six-feet, use of face masks, frequent hand-washing and following respiratory etiquettes like covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief, or flexed elbow are to be followed, the statement added.

The colleges, as per the new guideline, should also display state helpline numbers and numbers of local health authorities to teachers, students, and employees to contact in case of any emergency.