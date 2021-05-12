Meghalaya: COVID Vaccination For 18-44 To Begin From May 14

The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Meghalaya will commence from May 14, a government notification read.

As per reports, 42,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ordered by the Meghalaya government will arrive on Thursday

The vaccination process between the age group of 18-44 in the state will be free for all.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that Meghalaya reported 5.67 per cent of vaccine wastage, which makes it among the top four states that, has reported the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccine wastage.

Further, due to spike in cases of coronavirus, the government has decided to conduct mass rapid antigen tests of every citizen across the state.

The current active cases in the state are 3,297 and the total death toll of the state has reached 242.

The total recoveries in the state are 17,040, while, the overall caseload has touched 20,579.

Moreover, to curb the spread of the fatal virus, Meghalaya government on Saturday extended the lockdown in East Khasi Hills district which includes Shillong till May 17.