Meghalaya: Deadline To Conduct Final Sem Exam Extended

By Pratidin Bureau
University Grants Commission (UGC) has agreed to the proposal of the Meghalaya government to conduct the final semester examination in colleges and universities across the state by October 16, 2020.

Earlier, the Education Department of Meghalaya had requested UGC for an extension to complete the final semester examinations in the state.

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui took to twitter to share the development. He wrote, “UGC has agreed to the proposed completion of Final Semester Exam in the State of Meghalaya by 16/10/2020. NEHU will conduct exam as proposed on 7,9,12,14 &16 October 2020. Results will be declared by the end of October 2020. University will issue routine accordingly.”

In a letter from the UGC, the commission notes that Meghalaya’s request has been accepted keeping in mind the health and safety of the students    

