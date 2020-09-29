Meghalaya Declares 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Flood Victims

The Meghalaya government has declared an immediate release of an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for each of the bereaved families of the recent landslide and flood victims in the state.

In an official statement released by the state government said, an ex- gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each will be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the next of kin of deceased persons who lost their lives due to natural calamity, including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities”.

Nine people have died in East Khasi Hills district either due to landslides/flash floods or washed away by strong waters of streams or rivers in the past one week.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma taking to Twitter said today, “Government is releasing an Ex Gratia amount of Rs. 4 Lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent landslides & flash floods due to incessant rains across the State. Once again, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families”.

At least thirteen people were killed in rainfall-related incidents across the state since September 22, as per disaster management authorities records upto September 26.