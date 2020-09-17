Meghalaya Eases Entry Restrictions

Meghalaya government has eased the restrictions on entry into the state. In line with the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, it has finally decided to do away with the e-permit system that was in place all this while.

However, people travelling into the state from outside will still need to file applications in advance. The only difference lies in the fact that unlike earlier, when the fate of their applications depended on the call taken by the DC office, the applicants now can get auto-generated entry pass upon submission of essential data.

Moreover, the applicants don’t have to submit their documents online while applying for e-pass anymore. They, nonetheless, now need to furnish the same at the entry point of their choosing.

However, as reported by local media, only four kinds of applicants would now be entertained. They are business related, on government duty, skilled or highly skilled labour and medical treatment.