Meghalaya Eases Entry Restrictions

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
File image
482

Meghalaya government has eased the restrictions on entry into the state. In line with the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, it has finally decided to do away with the e-permit system that was in place all this while.

However, people travelling into the state from outside will still need to file applications in advance. The only difference lies in the fact that unlike earlier, when the fate of their applications depended on the call taken by the DC office, the applicants now can get auto-generated entry pass upon submission of essential data.

Moreover, the applicants don’t have to submit their documents online while applying for e-pass anymore. They, nonetheless, now need to furnish the same at the entry point of their choosing.

Related News

Arunachal CM Tests COVID Negative

COVID+ MLA Ashok Sarma Hospitalised

Meghalaya: Deadline To Conduct Final Sem Exam Extended

“Urmila Matondkar is a Soft Porn Star” –…

However, as reported by local media, only four kinds of applicants would now be entertained. They are business related, on government duty, skilled or highly skilled labour and medical treatment.  

You might also like
Regional

Massive fire breaks out at Solapara

Technology

Government of India approves net neutrality, Internet to remain free and fair

Top Stories

ASSAM: Ex-gratia for landslide victims; Prez Kovind condoles casualty

Regional

Sight of 9 persons severely affected post hooch tragedy

Top Stories

Cabinet approves Assamese language learning Bill 2020

World

Typhoon Jongdari hits central Japan, authorities order evacuation

Comments
Loading...