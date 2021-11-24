Meghalaya: Ex CM Mukul Sangma To Join TMC

He said that he will form a different group to support TMC in Meghalaya.

In a sudden move, 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have quit the party, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, and have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC officials informed that with the move the party has now become the chief opposition in the state.

Mukul Sangma along with the other MLAs has reportedly submitted a formal letter to the Speaker. He said that he will form a different group to support TMC in Meghalaya.

The news comes amidst the TMC’s efforts to gain a stronghold in the northeast. It is being reported that Akhil Gogoi and his party will also meet TMC tomorrow.

