NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: Ex CM Mukul Sangma To Join TMC

By Pratidin Bureau

He said that he will form a different group to support TMC in Meghalaya.

In a sudden move, 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have quit the party, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, and have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC officials informed that with the move the party has now become the chief opposition in the state.

Related News

Sputnik Light Covid-19 Vaccine For Children To Be Released…

Tinsukia: 2 Drug Peddlers Injured In Police Firing

Assam: 214 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.66 %

Assam: CM Sarma Takes Key Decisions In Cabinet Meeting Today

Mukul Sangma along with the other MLAs has reportedly submitted a formal letter to the Speaker. He said that he will form a different group to support TMC in Meghalaya.

The news comes amidst the TMC’s efforts to gain a stronghold in the northeast. It is being reported that Akhil Gogoi and his party will also meet TMC tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Sputnik Light Covid-19 Vaccine For Children To Be Released By Year-End

You might also like
Assam

Vote for the one who opposes CAB: Mahanta

Assam

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 539 with 13 new cases

Assam

SI Exam Scam: Sanjit Krishna Remanded 5-Day CID Custody

Assam

Sonowal calls on PM Modi

Assam

Assam: 85458 COVID-19 Patients Recovered

National

Petition in SC seeks probe in LS election results