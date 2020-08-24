Top StoriesNationalRegional

Meghalaya: Fake Lockdown News Debunked

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
57

Certain groups are circulating old social media (Twitter) post of DD News Shillong that Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma has announced a complete lockdown on Monday and Tuesday in Shillong. The DD News Shillong clarified that the post is from 11 July and DD News Shillong has not reported any such announcement from CM of Meghalaya on Sunday, an official statement said.

Furthermore, the misinformed update also mentioned that lockdown will be used to trace contacts of the cases reported in Shillong.

The release further stated, “This act of spreading misinformation among public is highly condemnable. All concerned are advised to refrain from spreading such false information”.

Related News

Sonari Reports COVID-19 Death

Singer SP Balasubhramanyam Tests COVID-19 Negative

Jorhat: Ratna Kanta Talukdar New Head Of Medical College

Anjali Daimari Joins BPF

You might also like
Top Stories

Pranab Mukherjee “Deeply Comatose”

Regional

Assam Women’s University gets new VC

Regional

COVID-19: Spanish Garden turned into containment zone

Health

Guwahati Lockdown May Be Extended

National

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Nowshera

National

SC to hear plea challenging BJP’s government formation in Karnataka

Comments
Loading...