Meghalaya: Fake Lockdown News Debunked

Certain groups are circulating old social media (Twitter) post of DD News Shillong that Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma has announced a complete lockdown on Monday and Tuesday in Shillong. The DD News Shillong clarified that the post is from 11 July and DD News Shillong has not reported any such announcement from CM of Meghalaya on Sunday, an official statement said.

Furthermore, the misinformed update also mentioned that lockdown will be used to trace contacts of the cases reported in Shillong.

The release further stated, “This act of spreading misinformation among public is highly condemnable. All concerned are advised to refrain from spreading such false information”.