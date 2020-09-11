Meghalaya: Five More Succumb To COVID

Five more people died due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the death toll in the northeastern state to 24, a senior official said on Friday to PTI.



At least 250 people tested positive for the disease since Thursday, which pushed the tally to 3,447, he said to PTI.



“Five people, including two women, died due to COVID- 19 since Thursday. Barring one, who hailed from Jaintia Hill region, all of them are residents of state capital Shillong in East Khasi Hills,” Health Services director Aman War told.



Of the 250 fresh cases, 138 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 54 in East Jaintia Hills, 35 in West Garo Hills, 11 in Ri-bhoi, four in South West Garo Hills, three each in North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, and two in West Jaintia Hills, the government data stated.



Meghalaya currently has 1,534 active coronavirus cases, while 1,889 have recovered from the disease, including 66 since Thursday. A total of 1.09 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, the PTI report added.