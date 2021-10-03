Meghalaya: Former CM’s Son Charred To Death As Vehicle Catches Fire

Ferdinand B Lyngdoh, son of former Meghalaya Chief Minister late EK Mawlong, was charred to death inside his own vehicle after it caught fire.

The incident took place on Saturday when he was traveling from Tura to Shillong. His vehicle suddenly caught fire, burning him alive.

According to police, the car caught fire after the AC burst due to high pressure. The windows were completely shut during the incident.

It is to mention the victim is the brother of Umroi Congress MLA George B Lyngdoh.

As per reports, Ferdinand was an Assistant Professor in charge of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities at the College of Community Science in Sangsanggre, Tura.