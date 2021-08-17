NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: Governor’s Escort Vehicles Attacked At Mawlai

By Pratidin Bureau

Amid the hostile situation in Meghalaya, the escort vehicles of Governor Satya Pal Malik returning from Guwahati were attacked on the highway at Malwai on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm after dropping the Meghalaya Governor at the Guwahati Airport.

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the vehicles leading to the damage of four of the carcade.

Report about the incident has gone to Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, Shillong Times reported.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the overall situation in Shillong is slightly better and calmer today. The city is currently under curfew following a bomb attack at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday.

