Meghalaya Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 14

The Meghalaya government has extended the statewide lockdown till June 14 after the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to be a matter of concern. However, the state cabinet has decided to reopen some economic activities in different districts on basis of its need and depending on the coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after attending the state cabinet meeting to review the COVID-19 situation said though it has been very difficult for the people of the state, especially for Shillong and East Khasi Hills, the cabinet has decided that lockdown will continue for at one more week till June 14. “The lockdown has not been imposed only in East Khasi Hills but in the entire state as we have seen that the spread of the virus is now shifting towards the rural districts,” the Chief Minister said.

Sangma further stated that there are a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported from West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills and some parts of South West Garo Hills and this may be an appropriate time to take actions to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Sangma informed though the number of Covid-19 cases are declining, but the positivity rate still remains to be in double digits, which is a “matter of concern”. “Our positivity ratio has seen a marginal decline in the past few weeks as we have seen the number of cases go down. The positivity ratio is down from 16.4 percent to 12 percent as of now,” he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that out of 6,110 active cases in Meghalaya, 2,119 are between the age group of 15 and 29 years and 1,781 are between the age of 30 and 44 years, which means approximately 4,000 Covid-19 cases that is 70 percent of the reported cases are between the age of 15 and 45 years.

There are approximately 628 people who are in hospitals, of which 102 are in D category, which means they are in the ICU or under high oxygen flow, 227 category-C, 115 category-A and 184 category-B.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister informed that the government has also decided to allow the Deputy Commissioners to open up economic activities on a need basis. “The Deputy Commissioners are given the liberty to allow those need based activities, which does not involve gatherings, to open up in the coming week apart from those already opening up in this current week.” he said.

